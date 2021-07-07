Just In
- 45 min ago Flipkart Home Appliances Sale: Discounts On Smart TVs
- 1 hr ago Realme India Confirms To Launch 5G Smartphone For Less Than Rs. 10,000: India 5G Webinar
- 1 hr ago How To See Deleted WhatsApp Messages
- 1 hr ago Huawei Nova 8i With 64MP Quad-Camera, 66W Fast Charging Announced; Can We Expect Its India Launch?
Don't Miss
- Finance You Can Now Earn On Holding Your Cryptos In Wallet: Here's How
- Movies Dilip Kumar's Doctor Reveals About His Health Condition, Says He Had Advanced Prostate Cancer
- News Pohkryial, Gangwar step down ahead of big Modi Cabinet expansion
- Education Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 560 Vacancies
- Lifestyle Nora Fatehi And Mrunal Thakur Make Stunning Statements In Their Midi Dresses; Whose Outfit Would You Steal?
- Automobiles Ford Endeavour Titanium 4X2 Base Variant Discontinued: Now Starts At Rs 33.80 Lakh
- Sports Three things Germany need to work on for Qatar 2022 World Cup
- Travel Domestic Flights Can Now Operate At 65 Per Cent Passenger Capacity, Says Centre
Itel Smart TV 4K Lineup With MediaTek Chipset India Launch Tipped For July 8
We already know Itel is working on 4K Smart TVs. Last month, a report had revealed some features and launch timeline of the upcoming Itel Smart TVs. Now, the latest info has revealed the launch date of the Itel Smart TV 4K. However, the brand has not shared any word on this.
Itel Smart TV 4K: What We Know So Far
Now, 91mobiles has reported via industry source that the Itel will announce its latest 4K Smart TVs on July 8 (tomorrow). All models of the lineup are said to run the MediaTek chipset; however, the exact SoC name has not been mentioned. Besides, the Smart TVs are expected to come with a "frameless premium ID design." The lineup is said to include at least two models - a 55-inch variant and a 43-inch model. As per the report, there could also be another model.
Going by the previous info, the upcoming Itel Smart TV 4K lineup will offer "ultra-bright" displays and a 4K resolution. It is also rumored to pack 24W speakers with Dolby Audio support. Moreover, the upcoming TVs are expected to run the latest version of Android TV that could be Android TV 10 or Android TV 11.
Apart from this nothing much is known. We expect the upcoming smart TVs will also come with Google Assistant support, onboard storage, in-built apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and a 60Hz refresh rate like other Itel Smart TVs.
Itel Smart TV 4K: What We Think
As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing of the upcoming TVs. Considering the existing model price, the upcoming TVs are expected to fall under Rs. 30,000, making them affordable. However, we don't have to wait long if the launch truly takes place tomorrow.
Talking about the competition, the Itel Smart TV 4K models are expected to compete against the recently launched Realme Smart TV 4K which starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 43-inch variant. Features of the Realme Smart TV 4K include 24W quad speakers, Chroma boost technology, and so on. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Itel TV will cost lower than the Realme TV.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
57,570
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315