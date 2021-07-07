Itel Smart TV 4K Lineup With MediaTek Chipset India Launch Tipped For July 8 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Itel is working on 4K Smart TVs. Last month, a report had revealed some features and launch timeline of the upcoming Itel Smart TVs. Now, the latest info has revealed the launch date of the Itel Smart TV 4K. However, the brand has not shared any word on this.

Itel Smart TV 4K: What We Know So Far

Now, 91mobiles has reported via industry source that the Itel will announce its latest 4K Smart TVs on July 8 (tomorrow). All models of the lineup are said to run the MediaTek chipset; however, the exact SoC name has not been mentioned. Besides, the Smart TVs are expected to come with a "frameless premium ID design." The lineup is said to include at least two models - a 55-inch variant and a 43-inch model. As per the report, there could also be another model.

Going by the previous info, the upcoming Itel Smart TV 4K lineup will offer "ultra-bright" displays and a 4K resolution. It is also rumored to pack 24W speakers with Dolby Audio support. Moreover, the upcoming TVs are expected to run the latest version of Android TV that could be Android TV 10 or Android TV 11.

Apart from this nothing much is known. We expect the upcoming smart TVs will also come with Google Assistant support, onboard storage, in-built apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and a 60Hz refresh rate like other Itel Smart TVs.

Itel Smart TV 4K: What We Think

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing of the upcoming TVs. Considering the existing model price, the upcoming TVs are expected to fall under Rs. 30,000, making them affordable. However, we don't have to wait long if the launch truly takes place tomorrow.

Talking about the competition, the Itel Smart TV 4K models are expected to compete against the recently launched Realme Smart TV 4K which starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 43-inch variant. Features of the Realme Smart TV 4K include 24W quad speakers, Chroma boost technology, and so on. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Itel TV will cost lower than the Realme TV.

