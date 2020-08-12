Itel Launches Vision 1 Smartphone With 3GB Variant: Price, Specification, And More News oi-Priyanka Dua

Itel has announced the launch of new smartphones in India. The company has launched the Vision 1 smartphone in a new variant, and now it is available at 3GB RAM + 32GB in-house storage. This is the second variant that the company has launched as earlier it was available in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The new model comes with a similar design and specification as the 2GB RAM model.

Itel Vision 1 3GB Variant: Price And Availability

The new variant of the itel Vision 1 will cost you Rs. 6,999, and it will be available on Flipkart from August 18, 2020, at 12 PM. The smartphone comes in two color options, such as Gradation Green and Gradation Blue.

Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage Specification

The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.09-inch HD+ display along with a 720 x 1560 screen resolution. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 along with 500 nits of brightness. The itel Vision 1 has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage, which can be expandable up to 128GB through microSD card.

On the camera front, the Itel Vision 1 3GB of RAM includes a dual rear camera set up. It has an 8MP primary camera and a 0.08MP depth sensor along with LED Flash. The front camera is equipped with a 5MP camera and a 1.4-micron aperture.

Further, the smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature, and a dual SIM. On the connectivity front, the itel 3GB variant will have Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G VoLTE. The smartphone weighs 169 grams, and its dimensions are 155.3x73.5x 8.5mm. The new smartphone comes straight after the launch of itel Bluetooth speaker. The newly launched Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs. 1, 299.

