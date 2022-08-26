Itel Magic X, Magic X Play Feature Phones With 4G Launched; Price Starts At Rs. 2,099 News oi-Akshay Kumar

Itel has expanded its range of feature phones in India by launching the Magic X and the Magic X Play. Both new feature phones from the brand come with support for dual 4G VoLTE connectivity and built-in music & chat applications. The new Itel feature phones have arrived after the company released the Itel A23s Android Go Edition offering recently.

Itel Magic X, Magic X Play Specifications & Features

The Itel Magic X and the Magic X Play are loaded with the brand's LetsChat app that allows users to make global friends and create chat groups. There's also the Boom Play app onboard that offers millions of songs in genres including movies and devotional. The new Itel feature phones come with an FM radio and an LED flashlight. There are dual-SIM slots, King Voice assistant, and VGA rear cameras on the back as well.

The 4G-enabled Itel Magic X Play offers a 1.77-inch display with a resolution of 160 x 128 pixels. The phone has 48MB of RAM and 128MB of internal memory, which can be further increased up to 64GB by inserting a microSD card. There's space on the device for 500 SMSes, 250 MMS, and 2,000 contacts with photos, while a Unisoc T107 4G chipset powers it. A 1,900 mAh battery keeps the affordable feature phone running.

As for the Itel Magic X, it comes with a larger 2.4-inch screen with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. The phone's RAM, storage, chipset, and connectivity features are similar to the Itel Magic X Play. While it provides a larger screen, the battery capacity is quite small at just 1,200 mAh. Both feature phones support multiple Indian languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese, and Urdu.

Itel Magic X, Magic X Play Price In India, Colors

The Itel Magic X Play has been priced at Rs. 2,099, while the Magic X will be setting you back by Rs. 2,299. The Magic X comes in Midnight Black and Pearl White color options, while the Magic X Play is being offered in Midnight Black and Mint Green color versions. They will be available to buy from both online and offline stores in the coming days.

