    iTel’s Upcoming Handset To Offer iPhone 11-Like Dual-Cameras: Launch Set In February

    By
    |

    iTel, the Transsion holdings backed brand is well known for its budget smartphones. The company has introduced several affordable smartphones last year in India and is gearing up to add one more device to smartphones' series. The upcoming smartphone is also likely a budget handset equipped with features like a dual-camera setup.

    iTel’s Upcoming Handset To Offer iPhone 11-Like Dual-Cameras

     

    The details of the upcoming iTel offering have been shared by 91Mobiles. The device is said to feature a waterdrop notch display and sport two rear cameras. It's the camera positioning with which the company seems to be experimenting.

    The report suggests that the upcoming iTel handset will feature an iPhone 11-like module at the rear. Additionally, it is said to launch with a big display and run on an octa-core processor. The name of the chipset remains undisclosed. The device is also said to house a big battery unit.

    The company is said to market the handset with "Naye India Ka smartphone" and "Dikhao Apna Jaadu" taglines. The mystery iTel smartphone is expected to debut in February, however, the official launch date is not known. Also, the device is said to be a rival of the Redmi 8 and the upcoming Realme C3 both of which are budget smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 and are equipped with the dual-rear camera setup.

    To recap, the company told Gizbot in an exclusive interview last year that it has plans to launch 22 devices in India in 2020. Seven out of which will be smartphones, while the remaining 15 are said to be feature phones. Also, smartphones are said to be priced under Rs. 6,000, while the feature phone will be up for grabs starting at Rs. 1,200.

    Read More About: itel news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
