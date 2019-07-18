Exclusive: itel To Launch 10 Devices In India Ahead Of Festival Season, Eyeing New Market News oi-Priyanka Dua

itel, a mobile brand in the sub-5K category from Transsion Holdings, is now planning to launch 10 devices before the festive season, in an attempt to grab more market share in India. The company's CEO Arijeet Talapatra shared the details of the upcoming devices with Gizbot during an exclusive interview .

Shedding light on the upcoming launches, the company's CEO Arijeet Talapatra shared that itel will be launching four smartphones and six feature phones in the country ahead of the festive season.

"We will be launching four smartphones and six feature phones with 2.4 and 2.8-inch display along with IP6 screen before the festive season." Adding that, all phones will price under Rs. 5,000.

itel was the third-largest feature phone brand with 8 percent market share in 2018 but now the company is confident of becoming the second biggest position brand by the end of this year.

The company will be facing a stiff competition in the market, as a lot of smartphone makers have introduced value for money offerings in this segment.

"itel is at number three but the kind of specs we are offering, we will be among 2 brands by the end of this year," he informed Gizbot.

The company doesn't want to restrict itself just to the Indian market and will be looking to operate in foreign markets such as South America.

On expanding company's reach to other parts of the world, Arijeet replied that, "We are already operating in Russia, Vietnam, Thailand, Nepal, and UAE but now we are looking at expanding our reach to South America.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to set up an industrial park by next year to boost its manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Join Hands With UP Yoddha

Previously, itel, also recently joined hands UP Yoddha, one of the teams at Pro Kabaddi League. And as a part of the partnership, UP Yoddha players will sport itel branded team jersey during the matches.

With this partnership, itel aims to strengthen its ties with one of its most important market Uttar Pradesh. The CEO also told us that this partnership will help the brand make an impact on Hindi-belt states and small towns.

Where Transsion Stands In India

Transsion Holdings, following brands like Tecno, Infinix, and iTel, has emerged the fifth largest mobile handset player in the country.

The company now accounts for an overall 4.5 percent market share in 2018, as per the IDC report.

Best Mobiles in India