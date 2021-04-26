Just In
Itel Vision 2 Launched In India; Most Affordable Phone With Punch Hole Screen?
Itel, the brand that is known for affordable smartphones, smart TVs, and accessories has now launched one of the most affordable punch-hole display smartphones -- the Itel Vision 2 in India. The company claims that the Itel Vision 2 is one of the most interesting smartphones at this price segment, and here are a few more details about the same.
Intel Vision 2 Specifications
The Itel Vision 2 comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The display offers a modern 20:9 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of 450nits. Lastly, the screen offers a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, offering an all-screen-like experience.
The smartphone is powered by an unknown octa-core processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone also has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. As per the software, the device ships with Android 11 OS with a custom skin on top, and this phone runs on the light Android Q Go OS, offering a smooth user experience.
Coming to the camera, the Itel Vision 2 comes with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. There is an 8MP selfie camera at the front, located insider the punch hole cutout. The camera modules on the Itel Vision 2 do offer a variety of features, including HDR imaging, portrait mode, panorama mode, and more.
A 4,000 mAh non-removable battery powers the smartphone and the device does support 7 hours of video playback on a single charge, and it can also offer up to 25 hours of audio calling or 300 hours of standby time.
Pricing And Availability
The Itel Vision 2 will be available in two colors and the charger is included in the box. The Itel Vision 2 costs Rs. 7,499 and will be available via offline stores across the country. As a launch offer, the company is offering free one-time screen replacement within 100 days of purchase. Overall, the Itel Vision 2 does offer a good amount of features for the asking price and looks like an interesting budget smartphone.
