itel 4G Smartphones Available For As Low As Rs. 299: All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The smartphone brand itel has teamed up with Bajaj Finserv to make its flagship smartphones more affordable. Targeting those who are upgrading from feature phones to 4G smartphones for the first time in the country, itel is providing its offerings at no-cost EMI so that they can jump onto the 4G bandwagon without burning a hole in their pocket.

What's interesting is that itel is the first company in India to come up with such offers to devices under Rs. 7,000. Eventually, this brand is now touted to be one of the most trusted brands for smartphones within the budget price bracket of Rs. 7,000.

With this partnership, itel smartphones can be bought at a low processing fee of Rs. 299. There will be no downpayment charges and no-cost EMI payment option as well. Check out the offer as detailed below.

Itel Smartphone Offer Detailed

Under this scheme, itel's flagship smartphones including Vision 1, Vision 1 Pro, A25 Pro and A48 that have 4G LTE connectivity. The offer is live for users across 1200 cities and 26 states in the country. Customers who want to get this no-cost EMI payment option on itel phones should own a Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Under the 'Double Zero' scheme, the itel A25 Pro, Vision 1, A48 and Vision 1 Pro will be available for a processing fee of Rs. 299. The monthly EMI payment option will be Rs. 1,275, Rs. 1,750, Rs. 1,525 and Rs. 1,725 respectively.

On the other hand, under the no-cost EMI offers from Bajaj Finserv, the itel A48, Vision 1 and Vision 1 Pro will be available for a processing fee of Rs. 299 and no-cost EMI payments of Rs. 1,220, Rs. 1,400 and Rs. 1,380 respectively.

Having said that, how do you find this no-cost EMI offer as a result of the partnership between itel and Bajaj Finserv? Do let us know your opinion on the same via comments.

