Just In
- 8 min ago Amazon Quiz Answers For March 10, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
-
- 27 min ago Dyson Dust Challenge Study Reveals The Dirty Truth
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Realme Days Sale 2021: Offers On Realme Accessories
- 11 hrs ago Asus TUF Dash F15 With 11th Gen Intel Core Chipset Announced In India: Price, Specifications
Don't Miss
- News Royal family 'saddened to learn' of problems: Buckingham Palace on Harry, Meghan's tell-all interview
- Finance Indices Open Higher After Robust Rally In US Markets
- Sports Road Safety World Series 2021: Kevin Pietersen propels England Legends to win over India Legends
- Movies Bigg Boss Kannada 8 March 9 Highlights: Captaincy Task Leads To An Aggressive Battle In The House
- Automobiles 2021 Renault Triber Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 5.30 Lakh
- Lifestyle Shraddha Kapoor’s Heavily Embellished Gorgeous Golden Lehenga Is On The Wishlist Of Every Wedding Guest
- Education AFCAT Result 2021 Declared, Check IAF AFCAT Exam Result 2021 Link
- Travel Summer In Sikkim: A Detailed Guide To Roll Like Indians
itel 4G Smartphones Available For As Low As Rs. 299: All You Need To Know
The smartphone brand itel has teamed up with Bajaj Finserv to make its flagship smartphones more affordable. Targeting those who are upgrading from feature phones to 4G smartphones for the first time in the country, itel is providing its offerings at no-cost EMI so that they can jump onto the 4G bandwagon without burning a hole in their pocket.
What's interesting is that itel is the first company in India to come up with such offers to devices under Rs. 7,000. Eventually, this brand is now touted to be one of the most trusted brands for smartphones within the budget price bracket of Rs. 7,000.
With this partnership, itel smartphones can be bought at a low processing fee of Rs. 299. There will be no downpayment charges and no-cost EMI payment option as well. Check out the offer as detailed below.
Itel Smartphone Offer Detailed
Under this scheme, itel's flagship smartphones including Vision 1, Vision 1 Pro, A25 Pro and A48 that have 4G LTE connectivity. The offer is live for users across 1200 cities and 26 states in the country. Customers who want to get this no-cost EMI payment option on itel phones should own a Bajaj Finserv EMI card.
Under the 'Double Zero' scheme, the itel A25 Pro, Vision 1, A48 and Vision 1 Pro will be available for a processing fee of Rs. 299. The monthly EMI payment option will be Rs. 1,275, Rs. 1,750, Rs. 1,525 and Rs. 1,725 respectively.
On the other hand, under the no-cost EMI offers from Bajaj Finserv, the itel A48, Vision 1 and Vision 1 Pro will be available for a processing fee of Rs. 299 and no-cost EMI payments of Rs. 1,220, Rs. 1,400 and Rs. 1,380 respectively.
Having said that, how do you find this no-cost EMI offer as a result of the partnership between itel and Bajaj Finserv? Do let us know your opinion on the same via comments.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
18,999
-
14,999
-
49,590
-
42,640
-
56,320
-
49,570
-
8,999
-
25,000
-
41,610
-
43,999