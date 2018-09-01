Upcoming Innelo smartphone to have a notch display; will be exclusive to Amazon

One of the recent trends seen across the smartphone industry is the introduction of sub-brands to focus on a wide range of audience and cater to their requirements. Following the launch of the Oppo sub-brand Realme, iVOOMi recently took to Twitter to reveal that it will come up with a new sub-brand called Innelo.

After the numerous teasers shared by the Innelo sub-brand, the latest one confirms that the launch of a new smartphone is imminent. Notably, the Innelo smartphone might be launched anytime soon in the country and will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

Notch display

A teaser on Amazon also confirms that the launch might happen soon. And, it mentions about Suntex, the parent company of iVOOMi that has 17 years of Legacy and is present in 21 countries. Moreover, the teaser on the online retailer reveals that this smartphone will arrive with a display notch. We say so as the design of a smartphone's front is seen on this teaser. It shows the presence of a notch display with a wide notch on top and a tall screen as well.

Upcoming Innelo smartphone

Lately, all the smartphone brands are coming up with a sleek design and come in numerous colors. Especially, the trend of launching smartphones with a waterdrop design, a sleek build and gradient and attractive rear panels. Likewise, the Innelo smartphone is also believed to adhere to the recent trends as the company has been sharing teasers hinting at a sleek design, bold color options and stylish looks.

Eventually, we can expect this upcoming smartphone to carry a competitive price tag and arrive in the next couple of weeks. However, we are yet to come across a confirmation about the specific launch date from the company.

Reliance Jio cashback

iVOOMi has a good ordeal of launching budget smartphones in India. Recently, the company joined hands with Reliance Jio to offer a cashback of Rs. 2,200. Under this cashback offer, buyers can get discounts on either the Rs. 198 or the Rs. 299 prepaid recharges in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each. These will be credited to the users' account. Given that the new sub-brand is coming soon, we can expect these devices to also arrive with the cashback.