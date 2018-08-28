iVOOMi might soon be launching a sub-brand innelo

With major electronic companies launching their sub-brands to cater to the diversified needs of the audience, 'Innelo - powered by iVOOMi' is doing the rounds on social media. Sharing the official social media accounts of Innelo India, iVOOMi India today tweeted - "We're really excited about this! Are you? Follow @InneloIndia to get the latest updates."

The tweet not only confirms that Innelo is entering the market, but it will be powered by iVOOMi. Indian monuments highlighted in the picture tweeted by iVOOMi depict that this could be an 'India-first' sub-brand.

The mention of '17 years of Legacy' suggests that Innelo could be the sub-brand of iVOOMi's parent company -Suntex. The company's strength and expertise lie in developing OEM & ODM complete products. It can be speculated that with a new brand, iVOOMi might have a different set of target audience to cater to.

Going by Innelo's global legacy, will the brand continue to offer its Accessories in India or will it also explore the smartphone market which is likely to grow in double-digits this year? Or whether the brand will tie-up with an e-commerce giant to be its exclusive online partner or will it launch the products on its own Indian portal? Besides, will the company adopt an online-only channel like it did for iVOOMi or will it be available both online & offline?

Speaking of iVOOMi, the company previously launched an entry-level smartphone with Shatterproof Display and 4G VoLTE - has been launched for the Indian market. The company has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 on the V5. The smartphone which is priced at Rs 3,499 is available for purchase on Snapdeal.

The smartphone is packed with 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a micro SD card on the device. The V5 is equipped with a 2800mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The dual-SIM smartphone features a 5-inch display. As for its optics, iVOOMi V5 sports a 5MP Rear Camera with LED flash and a 5MP Selfie Camera. At the heart, the device runs on Quad Core 1.2GHz processor. It is available in two color variants namely Jade Black and Champagne Gold.

Under the Jio Football Offer, the customers are entitled to receive a cashback worth Rs 2,200 by recharging their Jio connections with a Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid pack on or before June 30. After the first successful recharge, the customers will receive 44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each that will be credited to the MyJio app and can be redeemed one at a time against subsequent recharges.