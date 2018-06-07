iVOOMi launches V5 with shatterproof display at Rs 3,499

iVOOMi 'V5' - an entry-level smartphone with Shatterproof Display and 4G VoLTE - has been launched for the Indian market. The company has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 on the V5. The smartphone which is priced at Rs 3,499 is available for purchase on Snapdeal.

The smartphone is packed with 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a micro SD card on the device. The V5 is equipped with a 2800mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The dual SIM smartphone features a 5-inch display. As for its optics, iVOOMi V5 sports a 5MP Rear Camera with LED flash and a 5MP Selfie Camera. At the heart, the device runs on Quad Core 1.2GHz processor. It is available in two colour variants namely Jade Black and Champagne Gold.

Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, says, "iVOOMi stands for its distinguished products that are built with innovation. With our shatterproof display series, we are addressing one of the most common pain-point of users by providing protection from scratches and abrasion. This entry-level smartphone is in line with our objective to broaden the horizon of advanced technology and features in the affordable segment of smartphones in India."

Under the Jio Football Offer, the customers are entitled to receive a cashback worth Rs 2,200 by recharging their Jio connections with a Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid pack on or before June 30. After the first successful recharge, the customers will receive 44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each that will be credited to the MyJio app and can be redeemed one at a time against subsequent recharges.

Previously, the company announced the launch of its new smartphone i2, under its 'i'-series. The flagship device with 3D Mirror Finish Back Panel is the first smartphone in the market to support dual active 4G VoLTE SIMs at a price of Rs 7,499. It offers features like Full View display and Facial Recognition. The iVOOMi i2 is exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart.

The iVOOMi i2 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 2A fast charge that claims to last up to 2 days. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ Full View Display with an 18:9 screen ratio. The new i2 is packed with 3GB RAM+32GB ROM expandable up to 128GB via a micro SD card and is powered by a 1.5GHz Quad Core MTK 6739 processor.