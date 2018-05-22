iVOOMi launches i2 smartphone with 3D Mirror finish back panel for Rs 7,499

iVOOMi has announced the launch of its new smartphone i2, under its 'i'-series. The flagship device with 3D Mirror Finish Back Panel is the first smartphone in the market to support dual active 4G VoLTE SIMs at a price of Rs 7,499. It offers features like Full View display and Facial Recognition. The iVOOMi i2 is exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart.

The iVOOMi i2 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 2A fast charge that claims to last up to 2 days. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ Full View Display with an 18:9 screen ratio. The new i2 is packed with 3GB RAM+32GB ROM expandable up to 128GB via a micro SD card and is powered by a 1.5GHz Quad Core MTK 6739 processor.

As for its optics, the device comes with a 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera with soft flash featuring a Sony sensor with 5P Largan Lens and an 8MP front camera with 4P Samsung Lens. Running on Android 8.1 Oreo, the iVOOMi i2 with Facial Recognition comes in 3 color variants namely Bronze Gold, Olive Black and Indigo Blue.

Apart from the support for Dual Active 4G VoLTE connectivity, the smartphone has other connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth4.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB with OTG support. Positioned in the sub-Rs. 8,000 segment, iVOOMi i2 is a successor to the iVOOMi i1s.

Earlier, we reported that the company is planning to launch eight smartphones next financial year. The company has plans to release new devices between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 8,000. "The company is planning to launch eight smartphones, two series of power banks and one Bluetooth speaker and a couple of health bands in the next financial year," iVOOMi, CEO, Ashwin Bhandari told GizBot in an exclusive interview. Adding to that, "we are working on providing five camera-centric and 19:9 ratio smartphones in this category."

Talking about the company's progress and roadmap, he said, "We have sold six lakhs devices last year and now we are targetting two million consumers for the next financial year."