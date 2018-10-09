iVoomi launches Z1 budget smartphone with 5.67" notch display at Rs. 6,999

iVOOMi the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced the launch of its first 'Notch Display' smartphone, iVOOMi Z1.

The device will be made available for purchase starting 11th October 2018 from Flipkart.

The smartphone, is originally priced at Rs. 6,999 will be available for a special price of Rs. 6,499 for a limited time, i.e., during the Big Billion Days Sale from 11th to 14th October 2018.

In addition to that buyers can avail an instant 10 percent cash back on HDFC Debit & Credit cards; bringing down the effective price to Rs. 5,981.

iVOOMi has also tied up with Reliance Jio for the "Jio Football Offer" whereby the buyers can get cashback worth Rs 2,200 by recharging their Jio connections with Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid pack.

Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, says, "In most of our customer interactions, we figured out that the latest buzzword for the smartphone users even in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, is the 'Notch'. Everybody wants to own the latest technology irrespective of the price segment. Considering this, we decided to give our customers a visual treat this festive season. iVOOMi has been diligently working towards developing technology for masses in India and the launch of iVOOMi Z1 is one step ahead in this direction."

The new smartphone sports 5.67-inch HD+ (Resolution 1498*720 pixels) 19:9 Notch Display, Full Lamination. It comes with 2GB RAM paired with 16GB ROM expandable which is up to 128GB via a Micro SD card.

It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with SmartMe OS 3.0 skin on top and it is powered by 2800 mAh removable battery.

The smartphone is available in 3 rich color variants namely - Classic Black, Platinum Gold & Ocean Blue. The iVOOMi Z1 is a dual SIM smartphone with other connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB, 3G, and 4G.