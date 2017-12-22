iVoomi to launch new smartphone series in India in January

Chinese phone maker iVoomi is all set to launch a new smartphone series in India. Dubbed as iVoomi I, this lineup of smartphones will arrive in the country in the first week of January.

The company has started a campaign with the tagline #IsmeSabKuchHai on various social media platforms to create hype about this upcoming smartphone series. We will probably see the launch of two smartphones in January; iVoomi i1 and iVoomi i1s. As of now, not much is known about these smartphones. Going by the hints dropped by iVoomi, they should be feature-rich.

As for the pricing is concerned, iVoomi usually deals in the budget segment. So we assume the upcoming smartphones will fall into the same segment as well.

iVoomi has also dropped a teaser that gives us a hint how the iVoomi i series is packed with everything that a user would expect from an ideal smartphone.

The teaser looks like a slice-of-life comedy and is quite relatable. It all begins with hiring the right maid, but little did the house owner know what was coming his way. On his little quest for the perfect domestic help who could fulfill his requirements, the maid came up with a bunch of requirements he must rather fulfill.

Her uninhibited requirements of a double-door refrigerator, microwave-oven, vacuum cleaner, automatic washing machine for 'multitasking'. What's more, she also needs a separate room with a huge window for more 'space', a welcome party where she is introduced to the watchman, gardener, etc for strong 'networking', and so on leaves the owner spellbound.

Ruffled by her long list of requirements, and how discernible all these things are to her, he hands her the new iVoomi i1 because it can fulfill all her requirements. So basically, the iVoomi i11 will be able to multitask without a lag, have more storage space etc. Well, we are excited. We have also embedded the video down below.