iVoomi sold more than 150,000 units during this festive season

Chinese electronics company iVooMi has declared that it has managed to sell more than 150,000 units during this festive season. The figure is a collation of its sales across various platforms like Flipkart & Amazon.

Ashwin Bhandari, iVOOMi India Said, "It is an achievement for iVOOMi India, and we are extremely thankful to our iVOOMi family for their support in achieving this milestone. This is just the beginning. We will continue to provide world-class technology and advanced features as a value proposition. Strategic planning and close control over our supply chain for our highest selling smartphones - Me3 & Me3S throughout the festive season have also helped in increased sales."

iVOOMi Me3 and Me3S were the highest sold models of smartphones offered by iVOOMi during the festive season sale.

The brand witnessed a significant increase in sales this festive season by offering discounts to its customers. Great discounts were offered on their recently launched flagship products Me3 & Me3s along with Me1, Me4 & Me5 which were launched earlier this year.

The brand also offered a Cash Back through Mobikwik on the purchase of an iVOOMi smartphone and provided its customers with Free Screen replacement offer on Me3 & Me3s up to 180 days.

Meanwhile, it has expanded its servicing set-up in India. The company today said that it has achieved the target of 500+ service centers in 6 months since their inception in the Indian market.

iVOOMi has its presence in all 29 states and is further expanding in the nooks and corners of the country. The brand has announced its plan to strengthen its space in the Indian market by serving its consumers through 500+ service centers which are spread across 400 cities nationally.

The company also plans to work towards the target of delivering services to all the consumers with a TAT of 48 Hours by the mid of 2018.

It also offers 6 months screen replacement policy on few of its products and in the next stage it will be coming up with few more innovative offers which will be released by the end of 2017.