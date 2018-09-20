iVoomi launches iVoomi iPro smartphone with 4.95-inch shatterproof display

iVoomi, the Chinese mobile and accessories brand owned by Suntek Global has launched a new budget tier smartphone in India. The company has today launched the iVoomi iPro smartphone which is the first smartphone to offer a FullView display at a price of just Rs 3,999. The company primarily offers budget segment smartphones in India with the prices going as low as Rs 2,799.

The iVoomi iPro as mentioned earlier is the first smartphone to offer a FullView (18:9) shatterproof display at this price range. The smartphone comes with some latest set of features such as Face Unlock, Time-Lapse video recording as well as AR Emojis. The smartphone will be exclusive to Flipkart and the sale will begin on September 20, 2018.

Without any further delay let's quickly have a look at the specs and features offered by the iVoomi iPro.

The iVoomi iPro measures 140 x 66 x 10mm and features a curved design with a 4.95-inch FWVGA+ Full View display which has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 480 x 960 pixels which is acceptable considering the price of the device.

In terms of optics, the iVoomi iPro sports a single rear camera setup comprising of a 5MP lens with soft flash. Interestingly, the rear camera supports also Time Lapse video recording feature. Up front, the device features a 5MP camera to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls. The front camera supports 6-level Face Beauty Mode and Mirrored Selfie mode. The smartphone also supports the Face Unlock feature.

Under the hood, the iVoomi iPro is powered by an entry-level 1.3GHz Quad-Core MTK 6737 processor which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

The new entry-level smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) with iVoomi's own Smart Me OS 3.0 on top of it. The Android Go Edition means that the device will offer a stock Android UI which is specifically optimized for the low budget smartphones.

The aforementioned entire package is backed by a 2000mAh battery and offers features like Intelligent Power saving mode to efficiently use the battery of the device. The smartphone also offers some other features such as Magazine Lock Screen, Smart SMS and Call Identification, and Long screenshot among others. In terms of connectivity, the iPro supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG, 4G and micro USB port. The sensors onboard include a Proximity sensor and Gravity sensor.

As for the pricing and availability, the iVoomi iPro comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and as mentioned earlier the device will be Flipkart exclusive and the sales will commence on September 20, 2018. iVoomi has also joined hands with Reliance Jio to offer "Jio Football offer" under which users will get a cashback of Rs 2,200 in the form of vouchers, which can be redeemed during the recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid pack.