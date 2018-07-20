Jio 4G Vs Airtel 4G Real-Life speed test results will shock you

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are literally offering their best data + call package at an all-time low pricing. In fact, with most of the data packs starting from Rs 199, a user will be able to get at least 1 GB per day 4G data with free voice calls and SMS.

According to Airtel, they provide the fastest wireless internet and Jio also claims to do the same. Today, we will be doing a real-life speed test of Airtel and Jio to get an idea about the "4G" speeds offered by these brands in Bengaluru (Jayanagar 3rd Block).

The speed test was done on the Nokia 7 Plus running on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo update. We also made sure that, no app is running in the background at the time of doing the speed test and the speed test was done in an office environment to get the real-life results.

The speed test was done using two applications. Speetest by Ookla and MySpeed (TRAI) from the Telecom regulatory authority of India. The test was done three times and there was a bit of speed difference from one test to another and we have selected the middle one to make this speed test fair.

Jio 4G In the Speedtest by Ookla, we got a download speed of 4.06 Mbps and an upload speed of 0.65 Mbps. This test was done on the TelexAir Telecom Pvt Ltd server, which was selected in default by Ookla. When the same test was done on the Myspeed app from TRAI, we got a download speed of 5 Mbps and an upload speed of 0.61 Mbps with a network delay of 31 ms and packet loss of 20%. Airtel 4G In the Speedtest by Ookla, we got a download speed of 3.67 Mbps and an upload speed of 2.17 Mbps. Even this test was done on the TelexAir Telecom Pvt Ltd Server. On the Myspeed app from TRAI, we got some interesting results. We got a download speed of 8.06 Mbps and an uploading speed of 5.75 Mbps with a network delay of 125 ms and a packet 10%. Verdict These results speak for themselves, the Airtel offers slightly higher speed compared to Jio In download and upload. At our residence, we clearly got better speeds from Airtel compared to Jio. Depending on the city and the place your speeds might vary a bit. So, which of these networks do you use? Share your speed test results in the comment box.