Jio Phone 2 open sale to begin from November 5

Reliance Jio Phone 2 is one of the best feature phones available in India. The Jio Phone 2 will be available for an open sale starting November 5 in the country. The device will be available as a part of Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka sale and the sale will end on November 12, 2018.

The consumers who will be purchasing the Jio Phone 2 via Paytm during the sale will be able to avail Rs 200 cashback on the device. The feature phone was launched in India back in August this year and it was available for purchase via flash sales only. The feature phone has sold like hotcakes during the flash sales which hint that the open sale might also be as successful as the flash sales.

Users will also be able to avail various other offers as a part of the Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka sale. The consumers who will purchase any 4g phone during the sale will be able to avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,200.

This offer is also valid on the recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 for both the existing as well as new consumers. Jio has also teamed up with online wallets such as PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Mobikwik, Paytm to offer an additional cashback of Rs 300 on the recharges worth Rs 398 and above.

Besides, Reliance Jio is also offering JioPhone gift card worth Rs 1,095 as Diwali gift offers. Users will be able to redeem the gift card for a combo Jio Phone worth Rs 501 with a six-month unlimited voice and data voucher worth Rs 594.

JioPhone 2 specifications and features:

The Jio Phone 2 packs a 2.4-inch QVGA screen which is wider as compared to its predecessor. The phone runs on KaiOS and supports third-party apps such as YouTube, Google maps and Whatsapp. The device is available in 512MB RAM and has 4GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via microSD card.