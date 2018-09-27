JioPhone 2 flash sale on 27th of September: Offers, features, and specifications

Where to buy JioPhone 2?

The JioPhone 2 is exclusively available on the Jio.com and, other than the attractive price tag, the company has also come up with offers, which makes the JioPhone 2 more affordable. Login to your Jio account on Jio.com and save your card or other payments details beforehand for an unparallel buying experience.

One has to make the upfront payment of Rs 2999 on Jio.com using credit, debit, or Paytm. Users who make the payment using Paytm are entitled to receive Rs 200cashback on Paytm wallet.

JioPhone 2 data plans

Reliance Jio has come up with special tariff plans, exclusively for JioPhone users. A user can recharge any of the standard Jio plans. Or one can choose the custom tariff plans available for JioPhone and the JioPhone 2.

Rs 49 - 28 days validity - 1 GB 4G Data with 50 SMS - unlimited voice calls

Rs 99 - 28 days validity - 14 GB 4G Data with 300 SMS - unlimited voice calls

Rs 153 - 28 days validity - 48 GB 4G Data with unlimited SMS and unlimited voice calls

JioPhone 2 specifications

In terms of specifications, the JioPhone 2 has an identical set of specifications as of the original JioPhone. The only difference between the device is that the JioPhone 2 has a horizontally placed 2.4-inch display with full-size Blackberry like QWERTY keypad setup. The JioPhone 2 has a 2000 mAh user-replaceable battery, which can offer up to 15 days of standby time on a single charge.

The JioPhone 2 also has a 2 MP primary camera and a 0.3 MP front-facing selfie camera. The JioPhone 2 comes with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB internal storage, which is user expandable up to 128 GB using a micro SD card.