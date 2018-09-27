ENGLISH

JioPhone 2 flash sale on 27th of September: Offers, features, and specifications

JioPhone 2 has a QWERTY Keypad

    The JioPhone 2 is probably the best feature phone available in India, especially under Rs 2,999. The phone supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. Similarly, the JioPhone 2 also comes with KaiOS with support for popular apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Google Maps.

    JioPhone 2 flash sale on 27th of September: Offers and features

    However, purchasing a JioPhone is not as easy as one might think, as the JioPhone goes on sale every week through flash sale mode due to the difference in the supply and demand chain. The JioPhone is going on sale on the 27th of September at 12:00 PM and here are the complete details on how you can successfully purchase the JioPhone 2.

    Book your JioPhone 2 Here

    Where to buy JioPhone 2?

    The JioPhone 2 is exclusively available on the Jio.com and, other than the attractive price tag, the company has also come up with offers, which makes the JioPhone 2 more affordable. Login to your Jio account on Jio.com and save your card or other payments details beforehand for an unparallel buying experience.

    One has to make the upfront payment of Rs 2999 on Jio.com using credit, debit, or Paytm. Users who make the payment using Paytm are entitled to receive Rs 200cashback on Paytm wallet.

    JioPhone 2 data plans

    Reliance Jio has come up with special tariff plans, exclusively for JioPhone users. A user can recharge any of the standard Jio plans. Or one can choose the custom tariff plans available for JioPhone and the JioPhone 2.

     

    • Rs 49 - 28 days validity - 1 GB 4G Data with 50 SMS - unlimited voice calls
    • Rs 99 - 28 days validity - 14 GB 4G Data with 300 SMS - unlimited voice calls
    • Rs 153 - 28 days validity - 48 GB 4G Data with unlimited SMS and unlimited voice calls

     

    JioPhone 2 specifications

    In terms of specifications, the JioPhone 2 has an identical set of specifications as of the original JioPhone. The only difference between the device is that the JioPhone 2 has a horizontally placed 2.4-inch display with full-size Blackberry like QWERTY keypad setup. The JioPhone 2 has a 2000 mAh user-replaceable battery, which can offer up to 15 days of standby time on a single charge.

    The JioPhone 2 also has a 2 MP primary camera and a 0.3 MP front-facing selfie camera. The JioPhone 2 comes with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB internal storage, which is user expandable up to 128 GB using a micro SD card.

