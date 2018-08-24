How to use Google Maps on JioPhone 2

Reliance JioPhone is no doubt one of the best smart feature phones available in India. Following the success of the first-gen JioPhone, Reliance had also unveiled its latest offering which is the JioPhone 2 for the Indian market. JioPhone 2 is an upgraded, compact and lightweight device which features a horizontal display and also has a physical QWERTY keypad. Both the horizontal display and the QWERTY keypad add to the positive aspects of the device and is a notable change over the first-gen JioPhone.

The Reliance JioPhone 2 runs on KaiOS 2.5. The KaiOS has the maximum number of active users (on a mobile operating system) after Android OS. One of the major reason for the KaiOS's exponential growth is due to the fact that the JioPhone runs on the KaiOS. The JioPhone comes with a price tag of Rs 1,500 making it an affordable smart feature phone. The KaiOS 2.5 gives the users access to a whole lot of features and apps such as Google Maps for navigation. It should not come as a surprise that the device is GPS enabled. The JioPhone gives a user access to various important information such as geolocation, direction, and Places among others.

The Google Maps app doesn't come preinstalled on the JioPhone 2. So, the users who are eager to get their hands on the Google Maps can visit the JioStore and scroll through the list of available apps (or navigate to the Utilities tab), to install the app.

Let's now quickly go through the steps on how to use the Google Maps on JioPhone 2:

The first thing which the users need to do is install the Google Maps from JioStore. The Google Maps app on the JioPhone doesn't differ from the Maps on Android and iOS platforms, rather the app is quite similar in terms of UI. In order to see the nearby restaurants or get a direction for any location simply follow the steps below:

1. The geolocation is not enabled by default on the JioPhone 2, therefore a user will need to go to 'Settings > Network & Connectivity' and scroll down to the geolocation option. Once there simply tap on the center button and select 'On' to switch on GPS services.

2. Now, users need to navigate to Google Maps, where they will be asked to allow the app permission to see their location. This will only work once a user has completed step 1. If step 1 is missed the app won't be able to pinpoint the location of the user.

That is pretty much it. Once the above steps are completed the users will be able to use the Google Maps on JioPhone 2 and will be able to locate nearby petrol pumps, restaurants or other places.