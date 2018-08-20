JioPhone to finally receive YouTube app

The JioPhone was announced back in last year and the 4G VoLTE-enabled phone has gained popularity in the feature segment of phones. The JioPhone is currently topping the charts again in the feature-phone department in terms of sale. Following the success of the JioPhone, Reliance has also launched the JioPhone 2 for the Indian market and the device went on sale for the first time earlier this month.

Considering the fact that Reliance has also promised to release some of the most used apps like Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube for the JioPhone, the company has managed to attract a number of users which ultimately has added to the success of the device.

Reliance has already made the social media platform Facebook available on the JioStore while it still needs to introduce the WhatsApp and YouTube app for its platform. It is being expected that the JioPhone will receive both the YouTube as well as WhatsApp this week. However, a report from the Quint suggests otherwise.

As per the report from the quint, YouTube will make its way to the JioPhone this week, whereas, WhatsApp might still take some time before it is made available for the platform. The report also suggests that the YouTube app is already available on the JioStore. The YouTube app can be downloaded by users on JioPhone as well as the JioPhone 2 after a system update which is expected to be released in the coming days.

However, it appears that the instant messaging app continues to be missing from the JioStore for almost over a year after the JioPhone was first launched. The major concern for the users is that Reliance is still not giving any ETA regarding the availability of the WhatsApp yet. Notably, the device has also recently got the support for Google Maps.

There is no doubt that the JioPhone has been the best selling feature phone in India last year. The device is backed by KaiOS and comes pre-loaded with some apps such as JioTV, JioMusic, JioCinema, HelloJio, and others.