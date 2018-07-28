YouTube 'Original videos' is the company’s take on Netflix and Amazon Prime in India

India is one of the major countries where the original content shows and movies are in high demand. It comes as no surprise that the companies like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others are rolling out their version of original content movies and shows. Both the companies are the top contenders in the online video streaming platform. Following this, YouTube is also planning on introducing its own original programming of its own to take on the Indian market and face off with its rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Susanne Daniels, the company's global head of original programming, said in an interview that the programming will cover a number of genres, from music documentaries to reality shows, and from scripted dramas to talk shows.

Daniels further mentioned that along with the company's take on the Indian market YouTube is also planning towards making some similar moves in a number of other international markets such as France, Germany, Japan, and Mexico. The company's subscription-driven platform which is dubbed as the YouTube Premium which was earlier known as the YouTube Red will feature some of the premium videos. Whereas, the other content will be available on the YouTube's free service with some advertising. It is expected that the details related to the same will be released in the coming weeks.

Currently, the company's original content is being produced under the YouTube Originals banner and is available primarily on the YouTube Premium platform. The YouTube Premium is not available for the Indian users currently and it is expected that the feature will be launched for the users in India soon. The original content programs will range from dramas that will feature award-winning actors to comedies along with the YouTube creators and documentaries.

Recently, the company has recently released an update following which its Android app appears to have lost a feature which was available on the platform for years. Following the update, the users have also reported that they are also not able to tap on the progress bar which allowed a user to skip forward or go backward in a video, read the complete story here.