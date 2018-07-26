YouTube will soon fix the broken 'Tap To Seek' feature on Android platform

YouTube, the video service platform from Google has recently released an following which its Android app appears to have lost a feature which was available on the platform for years. Following the update, the users have also reported that they are also not able to tap on the progress bar which allowed a user to skip forward or go backward in a video.

This further makes the users upset following the update and it comes as no surprise as the users take it to various social media and community forums to narrate their ordeal. At the moment, it is not clear as to when the changes have taken place, however as per some sources, the new update which is the version 13.28.53 has a non-functional 'tap to seek' feature. It is being further reported that the changes appear to be made with the earlier update which is the version 13.27.xx. However, YouTube has acknowledged the issue and is saying that it is working towards bringing a new update to resolve the issue.

Also, the iOS version of the YouTube app is also lacking the 'tap' to seek feature, and it has been around for quite some time now. Like in the Android app, the iPhone users can also drag the red dot on the progress or the seek bar in order to move forward and backward, which seems to be quite inappropriate.

However, it is good to see that YouTube has acknowledged the issue after facing backlashes from Android users even as the feature was broken for the iOS users. As the company is working towards a fix for the Android platform there is no word as to when it will be fixed for the iOS.

To recall, YouTube was recently said to be working on a new feature that allows the users to search trending videos, topics, and channels and other content which the users might not come across otherwise. The new feature on which YouTube is working is dubbed as 'Explore' and the feature is being tested with limited iOS users currently. You can read the complete story by clicking on this link.