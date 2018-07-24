YouTube 'Explore' tab will recommend users trending videos and more

YouTube appears to be testing a new feature which will help the users to search trending videos, topics, and channels which otherwise the users might not stumble upon. The new feature that the company is testing is being called 'Explore' and the feature is currently being tested with some limited iOS users. The users with whom YouTube is testing the feature will be able to locate the new feature at the bottom of their window in place of the previously available 'Trending' tab.

The new 'Explore' tab will feature all the content that would have otherwise been available in the 'Trending' tab. Currently, there is no information available as to when this feature will make its way to the rest of the users around the globe. As mentioned earlier the feature is being tested with the iOS users which hint that it will make for the rest of the iOS users soon. However, there is no information available as to when this feature will be available for the Android platform.

Tom Leung, a Director of Product Management based out of YouTube took it to a video on the Creator Insider channel on YouTube to explain that the 'Explore' recommendations will be curated as per the users viewing activity. However, the recommendations will now have a little more variety to offer the users.

"Explore is designed to help you be exposed to different topics, videos, and channels that you might not otherwise encounter, but they are still personalized and based on your viewing activity. For example, if you've been watching a lot of videos about telescopes, in Explore you might see videos about high-end cameras. It's going to give you a little more variety".

Also, the new feature is currently in its testing phase and it is expected that the feature will remain under testing before making its way to the users. The company has further said that it will keep on updating the users with the information related to the new feature; however, there is no exact information as to when this feature will make its way to the users globally. As interesting as it sounds it should be worth the wait to see the practical application of the feature.