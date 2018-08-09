WhatsApp sets new limit for forwarded messages in India to avoid fake news

There are many cases of fake news and provocative content on spreading on the online messaging app WhatsApp. The Indian government has decided to go hard on the instant messaging app. WhatsApp on Wednesday claims that the company has started rolling out its forward message limit to five chats for over 200 million users in India. This initiative is to take to avoid spreading fake news and provoking people against each other.

The Facebook-owned platform last month announced that it will launch a test to limit message forwarding to five chats in the country.

"The limit has started to appear this week for people in India who are on the current version of WhatsApp," Economics Times quotes the WhatsApp as saying.

In order to educate people about spot fake news and hoaxes, WhatsApp has also published a new video which will explain how to spot fake news.

"This week, WhatsApp is publishing a new video that explains the importance of the 'forward' label and calls users to 'double check the facts when you're not sure who created the original message," Economics Times quoted the company.

The Indian government is yet to give green signal to WhatsApp payment service. The company is currently waiting for a positive nod from the Indian authorities so that it will roll out the service for its Indian users. WhatsApp had been testing this new payment feature for quite a time now and the testing phase seems to be completed.

The government want WhatsApp to focus more on curbing fake news citing numerous lynching incidents happening across India. The messaging app also added the forwarded tag for the viral messages for the transparency of the source of messages.

So this might be a new move from Facebook-owned WhatsApp to impress the Indian government so that they will approve the new payment service. Let's see what else the instant messaging app will do to get the approval from the Indian government for WhatsApp Payment service.