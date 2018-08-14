Apple postpones the release of iOS 12 “Group FaceTime” feature

Apple had revealed during the WWDC 2018 keynote that it will soon introduce a group video call feature for the FaceTime. The Cupertino tech giant had mentioned that the Group FaceTime feature will make its way to the users with the iOS 12. With the help of Group FaceTime feature, a user can make video calls to up to 32 people at a time. Apart from making calls to up to 32 people, the Group FaceTime will also enable the users to add new users and join a call in between of a conversation.

However, as spotted by a known iOS developer, Guilherme Rambo, Apple has pulled off the FaceTime from the iOS 12 Beta 7 build which was released recently. It appears that the Group FaceTime feature had a setback as Apple has postponed the release of this feature. The Group FaceTime feature will now not be released with the iOS 12.

Besides the iOS 12 Beta build update, Apple has also released some notes for the developers. The notes mention that the 'Group FaceTime has been removed from the initial release of iOS 12 and will ship in a future software update later this fall'. With the removal of Group FaceTime from the initial release of iOS 12 beta indicates that this feature will not make its way to the users once Apple begins rolling out the stable build of iOS 12.

Moreover, if Apple's note is to be believed then we could expect that the Group FaceTime feature will make its way to the users with another iOS 12 update which is expected to arrive later this fall. However, it would not be the first time when Apple would be delaying the release of a feature. Earlier Apple had also delayed the launch of AirPlay 2 which made its way to the users almost after a year of its announcement.

In the Group FaceTime interface, the participants are fixed in the background unless they begin speaking; once a user begins speaking FaceTime will highlight the speaker by expanding their tile to the background. The feature works fine even if a speaker has not spoken for a while. The Group FaceTime feature also allows the users to add some filters and effects such as personalized Animojis to the conversation.

IMG Source: MobileSyrup