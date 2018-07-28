Home to make Group FaceTime call with 32 people on you iOS devices

Apple introduced its iOS 12 public beta a couple of weeks back, along with the new OS update the tech giant introduced a long-awaited Group FaceTime feature which will allow you to chat with up to 32 people at a time, via a unique tiled interface that is new to the FaceTime.

The feature is relatively easy to use, but there are people who are still confused about how this new Group FaceTime feature works. Don't worry we are here to help you out with this new option. To use Group FaceTime, you need to install the latest iOS 12 on your iPhone.

Here's how you can make a Group FaceTime call

There are two ways to initiate a Group FaceTime call, either by using the FaceTime app or the Messages app. For FaceTime app, you need to open the app and tap on the "+" button which you can find on the upper right-hand corner. You will get an option "To" where you have to type a name whom you want to do a FaceTime.

Now type one more name and keep adding the names whom you want to keep in the Group FaceTime. After adding the member, all you need to do is to place the call for that you have two option either the audio or the video option. Once you tap on any of the options all the participants will receive a popup letting them know that you want to FaceTime with them.

If you want to place the call from Message app, then firstly you need to open the app. Then you have to open an existing multi-person conversation or you have to create a new one. At the top, you can see the names of the chat participants are listed. All you have to do is to tap to bring up a menu bar and choose the "FaceTime" option to transition from a text-based conversation to a video or audio call and you are all set to go.

So this is how you can make Group FaceTime with the latest iOS 12 public beta.