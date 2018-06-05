Apple iOS 12 Beta without developer account: Here's how to install it

Apple has done some of the major announcements at the WWDC 2018 event. On the major announcement was its iOS 12 for iPhones and iPads. The official stable roll out will roll out from September and the public beta will be starting later this month.

The company has made the first beta version available for developers to gain some feedback which will help in improving the OS and making it more stable. You must be thinking, how this is important for you because the beta version is for developers only. No! It's not, there is a way to install the iOS 12 beta without even having a developers account. We brought you the catch.

But before starting, let us tell you that this process is something which is not sanctioned by Apple. So things can be changed at any moment account to Apple, it calls also pull the plugs. Moreover, this is a beta update, and as we know beta updates come with bugs and can be unstable to use as a daily device. So if you are doing this then we recommend you not to try this on a primary phone which you use in your day to day routine.

Also if you are downgrading back to iOS 11.4 after facing any bug, then the chances of losing your data is high. For that always use the backup setting for iTunes or iClouds.

How to install iOS 12 Beta without developer account

• Firstly, make sure you are using an iOS 12 compatible Apple device. Following are the iOS 12 compatible devices iPhone 5s and later, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 2 and later and iPod touch 6th generation.

• Now you need to install an iOS beta developers profile, for that click on this link here, and tap on iOS 12 download button.

• Clicking on the download button will redirect you to install an iOS beta software profile. There you have to click on Install the file.

• For installing you need to tap on Install while taping the install it will ask you to unlock the screen to verify, and once you have entered the passcode, it will ask you for your consent, click on 'Install.'

• Now you have to restart your iOS device, and once the phone is restarted then go to settings then general than software update and check for updates

• Now you can see the update of iOS 12 the update size depends on the model on which you are downloading the update. The iPhone 7 Plus update size is 1.43GB.

• Once the update is downloaded, you can install, and the phone will do its job of its own. Once all the installations are done your phone will wake up to iOS 12.

Do note that before trying this update make sure you have done the backup of your phone. However, we suggest you to wait for the public beta rolls out which would be more stable.

Source