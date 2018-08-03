ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google Maps will display Public toilets along with real-time bus transit information soon

The company has launched the real-time busses in Kolkata and Surat currently.

By:

Related Articles

    Google Maps is one of the best navigation apps available in the market. The web mapping service from Google offers panoramic views of streets, satellite imagery, real-time traffic conditions and various other features that make it easy for us to navigate and reach the desired destination. Google had introduced a new feature called the motorcycle or the two-wheeler mode exclusively for the Indian consumers back in December last year. However, the company later extended the service to other Asian countries including Hong-Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar and Malaysia and others.

    Google Maps will display Public toilets and real-time bus transit info

    Now, as per a Google executive, the company is expected to introduce more features for the Google Maps specifically for the Indian users soon. The company executive had also shared some details related to some of the few projects that are in development and are currently under the testing phase. These India-centric features are expected to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and will allow them to have a premium experience while using the service.

    It is being reported that the tech giant is currently working towards the addition of the public toilets in the Google Maps. The public toilet feature will be available across different cities in India. Google is also planning to expand the new feature to other regions of the country and is seeking help from the government authorities for the same. The new feature is being introduced in India to tackle the public urination and defection issue that has been a menace for quite long.

    Also read, Google releases Chrome 69 Beta with new features like notch support and more

    Anal Ghosh, Program Manager (Google Maps for India) mentioned it to the Economic times that"We are working closely with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. We have been working with them to add public toilets (on Google Maps) across different cities in the country".

    "Google Maps is not just about navigating from point A to B. We have been building for India, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities, with the sole aim of making Google maps more comprehensive, accurate and reliable"

    Google Maps will display Public toilets and real-time bus transit info

    The other India-specific feature being tested currently for the Google Maps is the real-time bus transit information tool. The company has launched the real-time busses in Kolkata and Surat currently. A Google executive said that "We are working to see how we can extend it to other cities as well". However, there is no specific detail revealed by the company related to the availability of the real-time bus transit feature and the public toilet feature. We will keep you posted with the information on the same.

    Read More About: Google Maps news update google maps
    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue