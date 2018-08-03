Google Maps will display Public toilets along with real-time bus transit information soon

Google Maps is one of the best navigation apps available in the market. The web mapping service from Google offers panoramic views of streets, satellite imagery, real-time traffic conditions and various other features that make it easy for us to navigate and reach the desired destination. Google had introduced a new feature called the motorcycle or the two-wheeler mode exclusively for the Indian consumers back in December last year. However, the company later extended the service to other Asian countries including Hong-Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar and Malaysia and others.

Now, as per a Google executive, the company is expected to introduce more features for the Google Maps specifically for the Indian users soon. The company executive had also shared some details related to some of the few projects that are in development and are currently under the testing phase. These India-centric features are expected to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and will allow them to have a premium experience while using the service.

It is being reported that the tech giant is currently working towards the addition of the public toilets in the Google Maps. The public toilet feature will be available across different cities in India. Google is also planning to expand the new feature to other regions of the country and is seeking help from the government authorities for the same. The new feature is being introduced in India to tackle the public urination and defection issue that has been a menace for quite long.

Anal Ghosh, Program Manager (Google Maps for India) mentioned it to the Economic times that"We are working closely with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. We have been working with them to add public toilets (on Google Maps) across different cities in the country".

"Google Maps is not just about navigating from point A to B. We have been building for India, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities, with the sole aim of making Google maps more comprehensive, accurate and reliable"

The other India-specific feature being tested currently for the Google Maps is the real-time bus transit information tool. The company has launched the real-time busses in Kolkata and Surat currently. A Google executive said that "We are working to see how we can extend it to other cities as well". However, there is no specific detail revealed by the company related to the availability of the real-time bus transit feature and the public toilet feature. We will keep you posted with the information on the same.