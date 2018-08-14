JioPhone 2 will be available in a flash sale on 16th August

Mukesh- Ambani owned Reliance Jio today said that the "JioPhone 2" will be available for online purchase on 16th August, 12 pm, in a flash sale.

JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and will support WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook.

JioPhone 2 full specifications

The JioPhone comes with a Qwerty keyboard and a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It runs on KaiOS and features dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and FM radio.

It has 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal memory which can be further expanded by up to 128GB through a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the device has 2-megapixel rear camera sensor and a VGA front camera sensor. The feature phone sports 2000 mAh battery.

JioPhone aims to accelerate the Digital Revolution in India with extreme affordability so that each and every Indian can access the internet and enjoy the Digital Life, Jio said in a note.

The recently launched Monsoon Hungama Offer has also generated a tremendous response from both urban and rural areas across the country, it added.

In this scheme, any feature phone user can exchange their existing feature phone for a brand new JIOPHONE for an effective price of just Rs 501.

Meanwhile, a new report by International Data Corporation Reliance Jio, the telecom operator and the main driver of the 4G feature phone segment with its JioPhone range of phones, remained the top vendor in the overall feature phone market. However, the 4G feature phone market saw a slight decline of 10 percent QoQ with 19.0 million units.

IDC also believes that this drop is due to JioPhone inventory buildup from 1Q18.

Reliance Jio, as an attempt for clearing this inventory, recently introduced the "Monsoon Hungama" feature phone exchange offer and brought popular apps like WhatsApp, YouTube on JioPhone.

IDC also pointed out that the 2G feature phone segment continued to decline further as local players struggle for survival in this segment and segment is losing relevance due to the aggressive push in the 4G feature phone segment by Reliance Jio.