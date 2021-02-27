JioPhone 2021 Offer: Get Unlimited Voice Calls, 2GB 4G Data For 2 Years At Rs. 1,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio announced the JioPhone 2021 offer. As per the latest announcement from the company, you get the JioPhone and additional benefits from three different plans starting from Rs. 749 and going up to Rs. 1,999. These new plans for existing and new JioPhone customers will come into effect from March 1, 2021.

As the name indicates, these plans apply to the first-generation JioPhone and not the second-generation model that features a QWERTY keypad. These plans come amidst the reports suggesting that Jio is working with Google to launch low-cost smartphones based on a localised version of Android. However, the launch date of this upcoming smartphone remains unknown.

JioPhone Bundles For New Users

Reliance Jio has come up with two bundles for new JioPhone users. Firstly, the bundle priced at Rs. 1,999 includes a new JioPhone feature phone, unlimited voice calls and 2GB of 4G data per month for 24 months. Detailing on the second bundle, it is priced at Rs.1,499 and has a validity of 12 months. It will provide new JioPhone customers with a JioPhone feature phone, unlimited voice calls and 2GB of 4G data each month similar to the other bundle.

JioPhone Bundle For Existing Users

Detailing the bundle announced for the existing JioPhone users, there is a single 12-month plan priced at Rs. 749. This one also comes with unlimited voice calls and 2GB of 4G data each month throughout the validity period. Interestingly, JioPhone users need not recharge for one year if they opt for this bundle.

For the unaware, unlike most of the other feature phones, JioPhone comes with 4G connectivity to access the Internet. It lets users download and install apps, which is something that feature phones don't support. Running KaiOS, JioPhone is pre-installed with apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube.

