JioPhone At Rs. 699: Reliance Jio Launches Diwali Offer
Reliance Jio has launched a new offer for its 4G Jio phone customers. Under this new offer, customers can buy the JioPhone at Rs.699 as against the current price of Rs. 1,500. This means that the customers can save Rs. 800.
Under this JioPhone Diwali 2019 offer, the company is also providing data benefits of Rs. 700 with the first seven recharges. Jio will also add Rs. 99 worth of data. Reliance Jio introduced this device in 2017 at Rs. 1,500. However, earlier if anyone wanted to buy this feature phone, they had to exchange the old phone. But, now users can purchase JioPhone without exchanging any feature phone.
It is worth mentioning that the users will have to return the JioPhone after three years. To recall, JioPhone features 2.4 Inch QVGA display, SD card slot, 2,000mAh battery, and alphanumeric keypad. The 4G feature phone comes with a 4-way navigation, headphone jack, torchlight, FM Radio, microphone, and speakers. On the imaging front, it includes a 2MP rear camera and 0.3MP on the front.
While launching this plan for Diwali, Mukesh D Ambani, chairman & managing director of Reliance Industries informed that the company is investing Rs 1,500 towards bringing every new person from the bottom of the economic pyramid into the Internet Economy.
Reliance Jio Increases Ring Time For Outgoing Calls
Meanwhile, Economic Times reported, the company has increased the ring duration for outgoing calls from its network. "The Mukesh Ambani-owned telco has "increased the ring time for outgoing calls to 25 seconds - from 20 seconds - as an interim step till the sector regulator issues final guidelines on the matter," a person aware of the developments was quoted by ET.
This comes after Airtel has requested the telecom regulator TRAI to request Reliance Jio to increase the ring duration.
