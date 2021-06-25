Just In
- 13 min ago Samsung S21 FE With 120Hz Display, SD888 Only For US And Europe; Not Coming To India?
- 41 min ago Amazon Samsung Daily Quiz: Win Free Samsung Galaxy M32
- 54 min ago Amazon June Carnival Pictionary Quiz Answers For Today; Your Chance To Win Rs. 1,00,000 Amazon Pay
- 1 hr ago Tecno Phantom X With 50MP Triple Camera, 90HZ Display Launched; First Flagship Camera Phone?
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Film Promotions: Huma Qureshi And Rasika Dugal Exude Royalty In Their Blue Outfits; Who Looked More Stunning?
- Movies Radhe Shyam Shoot To Start From Today In Hyderabad; Prabhas And Pooja Hegde To Join The Team!
- Finance Here’s Why Ashok Leyland Shares Have Gained 6% In Trade
- Sports WTC Final: Black Caps head home after great night of celebrations
- News Sagar Dhankar murder case: Officials shift olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to Tihar jail
- Education Polytechnic Institutions To Conduct Online Exam Based On MCQ In July
- Automobiles Audi e-Tron India Launch Confirmed For 22 July: Advanced Electric Vehicle Coming Soon
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In July
JioPhone Next Might Attract 300 Million Feature Phones Users: Here's How
To tap the 300 million feature phone users, Reliance Jio has finally introduced a smartphone called the JioPhone Next. The telecom operator joined hands with Google to develop the smartphone. Reliance Jio has not announced the pricing of the handset, but it is expected that the smartphone is going to be the most affordable device.
However, analysts believe that the pricing and overall performance will be the key in the affordable segment.
"While India's digital economy is already on the rise, there is significant headroom for growth. Jio and Google are addressing the critical challenge of smartphone affordability for current feature phone users by providing them with a strong device value proposition to upgrade to," CMR Head (Industry Intelligence Group) Prabhu Ram said.
Similarly, Mukesh Ambani asserted that the smartphone has capabilities to make India 2G free. Notably, these feature phone users are unable to upgrade to 4G smartphones due to unaffordability.
On the other hand, Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak states that pricing is an important factor.
"We believe that Reliance is going to target Jiophone smart feature phone users first (65 million). That is likely to be the target. Pricing is going to be the key as over Rs. 5,000 segment in India is just 5 percent of the market in the pre-pandemic era," he added.
He also noted that there is a major opportunity as there are 320 million feature users; however, there are challenges as COVID-19 has impacted these users a lot, which is why Reliance Jio needs to position all benefits of the smartphone.
Airtel Views On JioPhone Next Smartphone
Meanwhile, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel said that its revenue will not be affected by the JioPhone Next smartphone. The telecom operator believes that users upgrade to smartphones that are priced above Rs. 7,000.
The telecom operator also said that the JioPhone Next will help feature phones to upgrade and to choose the Airtel network. Notably, Airtel is refarming its 2G and 3G sites to offer proper 4G services in the country.
Why Are Companies Focussing On Affordable Segment?
It is worth mentioning that India has the biggest share under Rs.10,000 segment and the ongoing pandemic has increased the demand for products in the same segment as people are spending money on high-end devices. In fact, leading smartphone makers are also eyeing the same segment and launched products at affordable prices.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
18,999
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000