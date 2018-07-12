JioPhone receives the support for Google Maps

KaiOS, the platform which is powering the smart feature phones available in the market like the Reliance JioPhone and the Nokia 8110 had announced that it has teamed up with Google earlier this year. The partnership is said to introduce the features like Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, and YouTube to the smart feature phones. Now, with the investment made by Google and Reliance, the JioPhone which is powered by the KaiOS has received the support for Google Maps.

The JioPhone was announced back in July last year and it was expected that the device will get the support for Google products such as Google Maps, in the coming days. Now, with the latest update, the first-gen of Reliance JioPhone will be able to run the Google Maps on its platform.

In order to download the Google Maps, the JioPhone users can now simply head to the JioStore which is preinstalled on the device. Users will need to first update their JioPhone's KaiOS-powered software to the latest available version. With the update, the JioPhone users will now be able to use the Google Maps for a host of tasks along. However, some advanced features like the 360-degree panoramic street view and real-time traffic situation will not be available on the KaiOS-optimized version of the Google Maps.

The JioPhone already has the support for Google Assistant and it is expected that it will also receive WhatsApp support which is highly anticipated. With the arrival of Google Maps on the JioPhone, it is expected that there will certainly be a boost in the user base of Google Maps.

The JioPhone was launched back on July 21, 2017, in India. It comes with a 2.4 inches display that has a screen resolution of 240 x 320 pixels and the display type is QVGA. The device is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core SPRD 9820A/QC8905 processor which is coupled with a 512MB RAM. JioPhone comes with 4GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. On the imaging front, the device features a 2MP primary rear camera along with a 0.3MP front camera. The device is available in a single color option which is black.