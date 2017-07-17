KODAK EKTRA Smartphone launched in India for Rs. 19,990

The KODAK EKTRA Smartphone has just been launched in India. Priced at Rs.19,990, it would be sold exclusively on Flipkart starting from 18th July 2017 at 4:00 PM. The main highlight of the handset is its cameras. Already available in the USA and Europe, the smartphone lets aspiring photographers capture exceptional pictures.

"Driven by the enthusiasm from customers globally, we are thrilled to bring the KODAK EKTRA to photo enthusiasts in India.," said Peter Stephens, CEO Bullitt Group, a Kodak licensee for mobile devices. "The KODAK EKTRA Smartphone is all about capturing the moment, telling a story, and revelling the experience of photography," he added while commenting on the launch.

Let's begin with the optics part of the device. The KODAK EKTRA Smartphone flaunts a 21MP rear facing primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, while on the front there is a 13MP selfie camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and f2.2 aperture.

The device also has a custom built camera app that is controlled by haptic touch, SLR-style Scene Selection Dial, where adjustments are made in real time via a range of settings including HDR, Landscape, Portrait, Macro, Sport, Night-time, Panorama and Bokeh, alongside a Smart Auto mode which auto-selects the best conditions for your photographs.

In manual mode, more advanced users can adjust exposure, ISO, focus, white balance and shutter speed, with the results being visible on the screen as changes are made.

The camera blends high-quality low light and night-time photography, utilizing ARCSOFT Night Shot technology combined with a Kodak certified lens coating enabling more, light to reach the sensor, as well as reducing ISO noise, brightening underexposed areas and stabilizing blur from slow shutter speeds.

Dynamic Focus and Object Tracking give additional control over the camera focus while crisp, clear images are guaranteed through automatic Image Noise Reduction features, reducing the need for extensive post-editing.

Coming to the other specs, the KODAK EKTRA Smartphone is powered by a Deca-core Helio X20 processor running at 2.3GHz. Backing the processor up is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable internal storage. On the software front, it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Powering the device is a 3000mAh battery with support for fast charging.