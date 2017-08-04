Kult Beyond with Android 7.0 Nougat launched at Rs. 6,999; sale debuts on August 18

An Indian smartphone manufacturer, Kult has announced the launch a new smartphone called Kult Beyond in the country at Rs. 6,999.

It is the same manufacturer that announced an entry-level smartphone called Kult 10 back in 2015. The latest smartphone from the company - Kult Beyond will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. The sale will debut on August 18 via Amazon and the registrations for the same are already open for the interested consumers.

Detailing on its specifications and features, the Kult Beyond smartphone boasts of a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p OnCell IPS 2.5D curved display. At its heart, the smartphone employs a 1.25GHz quad-core 64-bit processor teamed up with Mali-T720 graphics unit and 3GB RAM. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS, this smartphone features a fingerprint sensor at its rear for security purposes. The storage capacity of this device is 32GB and the same can be expanded by another 32GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Kult Beyond smartphone features a 13MP main camera snapper at its rear along with dual tone LED flash. Up front, there appears to be another 13MP sensor for selfies and video calling. Interestingly, the front facer also has dual LED flash. The other goodies on board the latest entry-level smartphone to have been launched in the Indian market include 4G, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 4.1, 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB port, and a 3000mAh battery. This battery is claimed to render up to 25 hours of talk time, up to 25 hours of continuous usage, and up to 425 hours of standby time.

Interestingly, the manufacturer is also offering one free screen replacement for one year from the date of purchase as a part of the warranty. But consumers will have to pay a service charge of Rs. 199 for the replacement.