Lava BE U To Be Launched In India Around Diwali: Expected Price And More
A few years back, the Indian budget smartphone market space was dominated by homegrown manufacturers. Lava was one of the top brands in the country to sell affordable devices in the price-conscious market. However, the entry of Chinese brands such as Xiaomi was a major setback for these domestic players.
Despite the intense competition, Lava is launching smartphones on a timely basis so that it can get back the grip over the budget market once again. In an attempt to do so, Lava is all set to unveil a new smartphone called BE U.
Lava BE U Image Leak
We at Gizbot have received an image of the upcoming Lava BE U smartphone. The specifications of this device are under wraps for now but the leaked image teases the design of the device. As per the leaked design, the Lava BE U will arrive in pink color and a glossy rear finish. It looks like the smartphone will feature a removable back and the cutout for the speakers at the bottom left is visible clearly. The other noticeable fact is that the Lava BE U seems to have a sizeable chin below the display.
What To Expect?
While the exact launch date of the device remains unknown, it has been revealed that this new smartphone will be launched around Diwali and it will be a women-centric smartphone. We might get a confirmation regarding its launch date sometime soon.
In the meantime, the Lava BE U design hints that the device could be priced under Rs. 10,000.
Back in September, it was reported that Lava is all set to launch several phones under Rs. 10,000 around Diwali. From the timely leak, we believe that the Lava BE U could be one of these smartphones. The report noted that the company will bring five new smartphones in India in November. Of these, four smartphones are said to be priced under Rs. 10,000. It was also revealed that one of the smartphones will be completely designed in India.
