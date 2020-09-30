Lava Might Launch Five Smartphones Before Diwali News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Z66 smartphone, Lava is reportedly planning to bring new devices before Diwali. The upcoming five smartphones will be designed in India and likely to be priced under Rs. 10,000. However, there are chances that one smartphone could be above Rs. 10,000.

Notably, Lava is launching handsets under Rs. 8,000 but this time it is planning to launch devices for all users and likely to bring devices in different price segments, such as Rs. 6,000, Rs. 8,000, and Rs. 10,000. This clearly means that the company wants to establish itself in the same segment, where players like Realme, Xiaomi, and other Chinese players are operating.

Besides, Lava is planning to shift its research & development, design, and manufacturing facility to India. In addition, the handset maker is planning to invest Rs. 80 crore this year and Rs. 800 crore in the next five years, report IANS. The latest development comes after the government introduced the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) scheme for smartphone manufactures, where both domestic and international handset makers will get an incentive.

Micromax Also Plans To Launch Devices

Meanwhile, sources close to the development told Gizbot that Micromax is also planning to bring devices soon in the same segment. In fact, it is expected that Micromax might launch devices before Diwali. Apart from bringing smartphones in the country, Micromax is planning to invest Rs. 500 crore in manufacturing.

"We want our old position back in this market and to do that we will launch multiple phones. We know the pulse of this market and understand the sweet spots. Our phones will come in all those sweet spots and we would look to disrupt the market," Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma was quoted by Business Today. Besides, the report states that Micromax is planning to bring 20 devices by the end of this financial year.

