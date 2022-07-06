Lava Blaze Pre-Orders To Debut On July 7 In India: Should You Book? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, we have been coming across reports hinting that Lava is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. Now, it has been confirmed that the upcoming device - Lava Blaze will be up for pre-order from tomorrow, July 7. However, the other details pertaining to the smartphone remain undisclosed.

Lava Blaze Pre-Order Details

The homegrown smartphone brand Lava took to Twitter to announce that the Lava Blaze will be available for pre-order in the country from July 7 at 12 PM. it also shared an image showing the possible color options of the device. Going by the same, the smartphone will be launched in four color options, including Black, Red, Blue and Green.

Besides, Lava has revealed that there will be a special offer for those who pre-order the smartphone. The official Lava website shows the pre-booking availability of the Lava Blaze with all four color options. However, a microsite for the smartphone is yet to go live.

Lava Blaze Expected Specs And Price

Recently, a hands-on video of the Lava Blaze was shared on Instagram. The video shows the phone's glossy rear and it is expected to feature a glass back. Also, it confirms the presence of a USB Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. Under its hood, the upcoming Lava smartphone is tipped to use an Unisoc processor accompanied by 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage space.

The Lava Blaze is likely to adorn a HD+ display without any information on its screen size or refresh rate. At the rear, it is seen to house a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera sensor and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the front, the smartphone from Lava is all set to come with a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

The other aspects that are rumored are likely to include a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 6.78-inch LCD display, and a 5000mAh battery with at least 30W fast charging support. As per existing reports, the Lava Blaze is likely to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the Indian market. However, we will get to know further details tomorrow when it goes on pre-order.

Should You Book Lava Blaze?

If the Lava Blaze comes with a FHD+ display, a fast charging support as speculated, a large display and more powerful specs as rumored, then it could be a great offering for buyers who are looking for devices under Rs. 10,000. However, we need to know how the device fares against the competition that exists in the market.

