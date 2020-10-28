Lava Launches Pulse 1 Feature Phone With Contactless Thermometer News oi-Priyanka Dua

Lava has brought a new feature phone to the Indian market. The company has launched the Pulse 1 feature phone at Rs. 1,999. The feature comes with a built-in contactless thermometer and will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and 100K+ stores in the country. The feature phone will be available in Rose Gold colour.

The newly launched feature phone can measure your body temperature by placing your hand or forehead a few centimetres away from the sensor and it will automatically display your body temperature on the screen.

Lava Pulse 1 Feature Phone: Specification

The handset comes with a polycarbonate body, a 2.4-inch display, and 32GB expandable memory. Besides, the Lava Pulse 1 is powered by a 1,800 mAh battery, which can last for six days as per the company claims. Meanwhile, the company announced that the feature phone comes with a one-year replacement.

The Pulse 1 feature phone comes with several features, such as wireless FM with recording, dual SIM support, number talker, and photo icons for saving contacts. Furthermore, the phone allows you to access seven languages Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, English, and Tamil.

Lava Might Go For IPO After Budget

Meanwhile, mobile handset maker Lava is likely to go for the Initial Public Offer as it plans to increase government incentives to boost manufacturing. "Lava would like to launch the IPO post-budget as it expects the budget will offer more incentives for domestic manufacturing. That will help with better valuations," sources close to the development were quoted by Mint.

The report said that Lava is also planning to raise Rs. 1,400 to pay its debt and to meet all expenditures. In addition, the company wants to spend money on marketing and distribution. However, Lava has not made any official announcement regarding the IPO.

