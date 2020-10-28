Just In
- 19 min ago LG Wing With Swivel Mechanism Launched In India: Should You Buy?
-
- 1 hr ago Realme C15s With Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset To Arrive Soon In India
- 2 hrs ago Airtel Q2 Results: Posts Highest Revenue Due To Rise In Data
- 2 hrs ago FYOOL App For Cashback On Petrol, Diesel: How To Download, Avail Cashback
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Here’s What Netizens Feel About Akhil Sarthak And Abijeet’s New Dostana!
- News Bihar Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at Champaran rally as Bihar votes for 1st phase
- Sports IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri praise Wriddhiman Saha's knock against Delhi Capitals
- Education Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2020 Declared For DHSE SAY/IMP And VHSE SAY Exam Results 2020
- Lifestyle Kajal Aggarwal Gives Us A Festive Outfit Goal And Pyjama Set Idea With Her Sister Nisha Aggarwal
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki PM 2.5 AC Filter Optional Accessory Launched In India: Should You Upgrade?
- Finance International Commercial Flights Suspension Extended Again
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In November
Lava Launches Pulse 1 Feature Phone With Contactless Thermometer
Lava has brought a new feature phone to the Indian market. The company has launched the Pulse 1 feature phone at Rs. 1,999. The feature comes with a built-in contactless thermometer and will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and 100K+ stores in the country. The feature phone will be available in Rose Gold colour.
The newly launched feature phone can measure your body temperature by placing your hand or forehead a few centimetres away from the sensor and it will automatically display your body temperature on the screen.
Lava Pulse 1 Feature Phone: Specification
The handset comes with a polycarbonate body, a 2.4-inch display, and 32GB expandable memory. Besides, the Lava Pulse 1 is powered by a 1,800 mAh battery, which can last for six days as per the company claims. Meanwhile, the company announced that the feature phone comes with a one-year replacement.
The Pulse 1 feature phone comes with several features, such as wireless FM with recording, dual SIM support, number talker, and photo icons for saving contacts. Furthermore, the phone allows you to access seven languages Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, English, and Tamil.
Lava Might Go For IPO After Budget
Meanwhile, mobile handset maker Lava is likely to go for the Initial Public Offer as it plans to increase government incentives to boost manufacturing. "Lava would like to launch the IPO post-budget as it expects the budget will offer more incentives for domestic manufacturing. That will help with better valuations," sources close to the development were quoted by Mint.
The report said that Lava is also planning to raise Rs. 1,400 to pay its debt and to meet all expenditures. In addition, the company wants to spend money on marketing and distribution. However, Lava has not made any official announcement regarding the IPO.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,979
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,968
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,888
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
44,999
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099