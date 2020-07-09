Indian Firm Lava Launches Z61 Pro Smartphone At Rs. 5,774 As Anti-China Sentiments Grow News oi-Priyanka Dua

Lava has finally expanded its portfolio on Thursday. The company has announced the launch of a new smartphone in the country. The Lava Z61 Pro is priced at Rs. 5,774, and it comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The budget smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores. The Lava Z61 Pro is available in Midnight Blue and Amber Red.

Lava Z61 Pro Specifications

The newly launched smartphone features a 5.45-inch HD+ Full View display and 1280 x 720 resolution. It comes with a 1.6GHz octa-core processor and a face-unlock feature that can unlock the handset in 0.60 seconds, as per the company claims.

The Lava Z61 Pro has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB through a microSD card. On the imaging front, the smartphone comes with an 8MP rear camera, while the front camera is loaded with a 5MP camera for selfies.

It also has features like Panorama, Filters, Beauty mode, HDR, Night mode, Portrait Mode (Bokeh), and Burst mode. Furthermore, the smartphone runs Android 10 operating software and is backed up by a 3100mAh battery. It supports dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, OTG support, and a micro USB port.

Notably, the company has launched this smartphone soon after it has announced that it will launch the smartphones under the entry-level and mid-range segment. In fact, other domestic handset makers, such as Micromax and Karbonn are also planning to bring smartphones in the same category.

Micromax is likely to launch three smartphones this month. The upcoming smartphones are expected to be Rs. 10,000 segment, while Karbonn plans to launch two smartphones under the same price range. The company is developing a unique interface, especially for Indian smartphones. Apart from that, Lava is expected to launch the Z66 smartphone soon. The smartphone is likely to have 3GB of RAM, Android 10, and it will have a Unisoc processor.

