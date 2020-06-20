Micromax, Lava, Karbonn To Launch Budget Smartphones As Demand For Homegrown Products Increase News oi-Priyanka Dua

At a time when a wave of boycotting China goods is taking a serious turn in India, Micromax, Lava, and Karbonn seem all set to launch new smartphones in the country. The upcoming smartphones are expected to be priced under Rs. 12,000.

Both Micromax and Karbonn are planning to bring two smartphones in the country soon. On the other hand, the Lava Z66 has been listed on Geekbench, which means that the smartphone will soon hit the market. However, there is no official information shared by the company.

Micromax smartphones are expected to feature MediaTek Helio G35 and MediaTek Helio G25 processors, report The Mobile Indian. The report states that the company is expected to launch smartphones this year in August.

Micromax has also shared information about the upcoming smartphone via its official Twitter account. It said the upcoming smartphones will have premium features, good looks, and it will be under the budget-friendly category. Besides, the report reveals that Micromax has no stock of smartphones as all are sold due to ongoing sentiments against Chinese products.

Karbonn To Launch Two Smartphones By August

Similarly, Karbonn is likely to launch two smartphones under Rs. 10,000 in August. Apart from that, the company is planning to launch its first smartwatch along with some connected devices. Furthermore, the company is working on a secure user interface especially for Indian customers. Notably, the upcoming interface is expected to be advertisement free. Also, it will help in preventing data leaks.

Lava Might Launch Z66 Smartphone Soon

As per the Geekbench listing, the Lava Z66 smartphone is expected to have 3GB of RAM, Android 10, and Unisoc processor. The smartphone has managed to score 153 points and 809 points on the single and multi-core test. It is also expected that the smartphone will be priced under Rs. 10,000.

This means that all Indian smartphone companies want to encash from anti-China sentiments, and it could be the perfect time for relaunching the brand. However, the Chinese smartphone makers, such as Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Oneplus, and Vivo have already captured 81 percent market share in Q1 of this calendar year.

On top of that, these smartphone makers are bringing new technologies like 5G, the high-resolution camera's, along with premium looks at a very affordable range. So, it would be interesting to see how Indian smartphone makers will compete with these giants.

