Micromax To Soon Launch Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

While the anti-China sentiment prevails in the country, the homegrown mobile phone maker Micromax appears to be gearing up to launch new smartphones. It has been revealed that the company is working on a budget smartphone with modern looks and premium features. Micromax has started teasing the launch via its social media handles hinting that the launch could be inching closer.

The latest offering from the company is the Micromax iOne Note priced at Rs. 8,199. Since then, the company is teasing that it will launch new smartphones. Now, it has been confirmed by a person familiar with the development that Micromax could launch three new smartphones in the country including the budget device mentioned above. A report by Gadgets360 goes on stating that these Micromax smartphones will be priced under Rs. 10,000.

Upcoming Micromax Smartphones

As per the report, the upcoming Micromax smartphones could be launched via soft launch events. These devices are expected to be unveiled sometime in July, it adds. Besides this report, Micromax has taken to its official Twitter handle to tease the launch in response to users asking about its comeback plans. As users are keenly looking for alternatives to Chinese phones, Micromax tweeted "We're working hard internally and soon we will come up with something big. Stay tuned!".

In another tweet, the company revealed that a new device with premium features and modern looks is under development. It also highlights that the device will be budget-friendly. Moreover, the company is using hashtags #MadeByIndian and #MadeForIndian in its tweets in a bid to support the move to boycott Chinese products. However, Micromax is yet to give clarity if it will manufacture these upcoming models in India or outsource them from a Chinese manufacturer.

What We Think

A few years back, Micromax was dominating the Indian mobile phone market. Despite leading the Indian market, it was ranked the tenth largest smartphone brand across the world in Q3 2014. However, it lost the ground due to the heavy competition from Chinese brands including Xiaomi.

The company is trying its best to make a comeback with launches such as Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 apart from the iOne Note that went on sale silently. By incorporating the right features and pricing its upcoming smartphones competitively, we can expect Micromax to make a successful comeback.

Best Mobiles in India