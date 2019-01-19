Micromax Infinity N12 review: Good design complemented by great battery life

Specifications

6.19-inch HD+ display

2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor

3GB RAM

32GB memory

Android Oreo 8.1

Dual SIM 4G VoLTE

13MP + 5MP dual-rear camera

16MP front camera

4,000mAh

Design

In terms of aesthetics, the Infinity N12 is one of the most good looking devices in this price segment. It is probably the best looking smartphone Micromax has ever produced at this price. It comes in three color variants - Viola, Blue Lagoon, Velvet Red, and we got the blue variant for review.

The front panel packs a huge display that covers the most of real estate up front. The display also has a notch along with narrow bezels running along the edges, but the chin is pretty thick. On the sides, you get the volume rockers, power key, and the SIM card tray. The device has the usual set of USB ports and the audio jack, along with the speakers and a microphone.

The rear panel is built out of plastic and offers a dual-color tone. But unfortunately, all the mirror finish back panels end up being a fingerprint magnet, so is the case with the N12. The rear also houses a dual camera along with a fingerprint sensor in the center, followed by Micromax branding.

The smartphone is compact enough for single hand usage, but you might find it difficult to pull down the notifications bar. Overall, the design of the Infinity N12 is really impressive and it seems that the company is finally catching up with the trend of dazzling smartphones.

Display

Speaking of the display, the Infinity N12 packs a 6.19-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. We wouldn't call this the best display in this price segment, but it still makes for an average viewing experience.

The color reproduction isn't that great and we felt the sharpness was a bit off. Also, the reflective nature of the screen makes it unconvenient to use in direct sunlight. Overall, the display of the smartphone isn't one of its best traits, and there are other devices in this price range that offer better display.

Camera

The smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup that comprises 13MP + 5MP sensors backed by an LED flash. The company claims to have integrated the cameras with artificial intelligence. The camera app is really easy to use, and switching between the modes works like a charm.

We pushed the camera to its limits and found out that the performance was pretty underwhelming. We noticed that the images taken form the camera lacked details and sharpness. Also, the color gamut is limited due to which the colors in the image appear far from original. The images taken in well-lit conditions were clear and had an ample amount of detail, but the low-light shots showed a lot of noise and lacked details.

As for the selfie camera, the device features a 16MP sensor which does a pretty good job of taking selfies. The camera offers modes like FaceCute and Beauty mode that makes the user's face spotless. The front camera also offers portrait mode that offers a bokeh effect, however, we noticed that the camera struggled to accurately detect the edges.

Overall, the camera performance was a setback, and it would be hard to recommend this device over the likes of other smartphones in the price segment if your first priority is taking pictures.

Performance

Under the hood, the Micromax Infinity N12 is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. It has 32GB of internal storage capacity, which is expandable using a MIcroSD card.

The smartphone works smoothly while usual tasks, however, there could be few bumps while firing up high-end games or heavy applications. The company has added a DuraSpeed feature that boosts the apps by shutting the apps running in the background. But, honestly we hardly noticed any change after turning on the feature.

Also, you wouldn't want to play high-end games on the smartphone as it struggles to keep up with the pace of such games. But you can play mild games without any lag or stutter, and the device won't show any signs of heating as well.

The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo, which offers near stock experience, but the company could have gone ahead with Android 9 out-of-the-box. The company has promised to roll out the latest version for the device, which might make the experience better.

The best trait of the Infinity N12 is its huge 4000mAh battery. During our time with the device, we managed to use the phone for a whole day without seeking for a charger. Our usage included gaming, social media activity, playing multimedia. For a moderate user, the device would easily last for more than a day.

Unfortunately, the battery doesn't support fast charging which means the device will take around two hours to fully charge.

Verdict

Overall, the Micromax Infinity N12 qualifies as a decent smartphone, however, the company will have to do something extra to lock horns with aggressively priced Chinese smartphone brands.

The smartphone comes with a good-looking design, and has a brilliant battery backup. It sure has some flaws, but if you look beyond those, you get a fairly-rounded device. Also, purchasing the smartphone is pretty easy as it is available through both online and offline stores.

In our opinion, the device still has a lot of areas to improve upon, but we appreciate that the company is trying to catch up with the latest trend and came up with a device like the Infinity N12. but, it would be hard to recommend the device over the likes of smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 2, Nokia 5.1 Plus which fall in the same price segment.