    Micromax iOne Note Teased: Notched Display, 3,900 mAh Battery Revealed

    Micromax -- India's own smartphone company was once a leader and lost its title to the Chinese contemporaries. Though the company launches smartphones now and then, there is no proper lineup of smartphones that can be pitted against the Chinese rivals. Now, the company is all set to launch a new smartphone -- the Micromax iOne Note.

    Micromax iOne Note Teased: Notched Display, 3,900 mAh Battery Revealed

     

    Micromax iOne Note Features And Specifications

    The Micromax iOne Note will be a mid-tier smartphone with a 6.088-inch display, offering HD+ resolution (720 x 1560 pixels). The screen is protected by a 2.5D curved glass and it embraces a tiny water-drop notch at the top.

    The device will be based on an unknown octa-core processor with four high-performance CPU cores with 1.6GHz clock speed and four efficient-cores with 1.25GHz clock speed. The chipset will be paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Besides, the phone will also have a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The phone will offer Android 9 Pie OS, probably with a custom skin on top.

    The iOne Note will flaunt a dual-camera setup at the back with a single tone LED flash. The camera module constitutes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also has a 5MP selfie camera with probable support for Face Unlock.

    A 3,900 mAh battery is likely to fuel the device, claimed to deliver up to eight hours of talk time or 500 hours of standby time. The phone will have dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. Besides, the phone also offers additional connectivity features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

    Micromax iOne Note Expected Launch Date And Price

    As of now, there is no information on when this device might go on sale in India. Considering the price of the Micromax iOne, which cost Rs. 4,999, the Micromax iOne Note is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000, making it an affordable device.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 5:05 [IST]
