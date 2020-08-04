Lava Launches Z66 Smartphone With 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Processor: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Domestic handset maker Lava has finally announced the launch of its new smartphone called the Z66. The 'Made in India' smartphone will cost you Rs. 7,777, and it is available in three color options -- Marine Blue, Berry Red, and Midnight Blue. The Lava Z66 is available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Lava Z66 Features And Specification

The Lava Z66 comes with a 6.08-inch HD+ notch display, 2.5D curved screen, 1.6 GHz octa-core SoC, and features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inhouse storage, which you can expand up to 128GB through microSD card. The smartphone supports the dual-camera setup at the back. It has including 13MP and 5MP camera along with LED flashlight. Upfront, the smartphone features a 13MP camera for selfies. The handset support features like beauty mode, night mode, HDR mode, slow motion, burst mode, panorama, and time-lapse.

The Lava Z66 is backed up by a 3,950 mAh battery and 16 hours of talk time as per company claims. The smartphone runs Android 10 operating software. It also has a fingerprint scanner, face-unlock feature, that Lava claims can unlock the smartphone in only 0.6 seconds.

Furthermore, the Lava Z66 supports dual SIM support Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth V4.2, and OTG support. The Lava Z66 comes with several sensors like proximity, ambient light, and accelerometer. The company has not announced any offer on the newly launched smartphone. However, earlier, Flipkart listing mentions that the smartphone might have easily monthly installments from Axis bank.

Notably, the company launched two smartphones in just two months. This means that Lava has become very active, ever since people are looking for options from a domestic handset. In fact, Micromax and Karbonn are also planning to bring affordable handsets this month in the country. The smartphones are likely to have a MediaTek processor, Android 10 operating software, and 3GB/4GB of RAM.

Best Mobiles in India