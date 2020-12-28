Lava Mobiles To Launch New Smartphone On January 7 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Domestic handset maker Lava Mobiles is all set to launch a new smartphone in the country. The smartphone maker has announced and confirmed the launch date on January 7, 2021. In fact, the company said that it will change the entire smartphone industry as the new device might be available at Rs. 6,888.

This development comes after Micromax launched two smartphones in Note 1 and In 1B pocket-friendly phones and now it seems that Lava is also planning to bring devices in the same segment. The company has also tweeted the same via its official account. "The day when the smartphone industry will never be the same again," the tweets reads. The handset maker is likely to launch a smartphone called the Lava Be U and is expected to come under the same price range. The smartphone will have a Unisoc chipset.

Lava Be U Smartphone Expected Details

The upcoming smartphone is likely to have octa-core Unisoc. The Lava Be U features a 6-inch IPS LCD panel and a 4,060 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with a rose gold-tone, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of in-house storage, which can be increased up to 256GB via a memory card.

On the imaging front, the smartphone will have a 13 MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens. It also has an 8 MP front camera for selfies. It will also have HDR Mode, Burst Mode, Panorama, Night, Time Lapse, AR stickers, slow motion, Filters, and LED flash. The Lava Be U smartphone will run Android 10 operating software. In addition, the smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack, micro-USB, especially for charging, and face unlock feature.

