Lava Planning To Launch Four New Smartphones In January

Homegrown brands seem ready to compete with Chinese brands. After Micromax, Lava is now all set to change the game in the smartphone industry the company claims. The company took its official Twitter and has shared a poster with the tagline "The Game is About to change" and hashtag #AbDuniyaDekhegi.

The tables are turning and we’re all ready to change the game!

Stay tuned, because you have seen nothing yet! #AbDuniyaDekhegi pic.twitter.com/QGplqDEJWN — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 23, 2020

It suggests the company has several products in the pipeline. Besides, 91mobiles has reported via industry sources that the company will launch a total of four phones and the launch could take place on January 7, 2021. Further, the report suggests the upcoming phones from Lava will be priced between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 20,000.

However, the company has not revealed any details regarding these smartphones and the price. As the company has started teasing the arrival of the new device. We can expect to get more details on the same in the coming days.

Additionally, the company has recently announced the women-centric phone called the Lava BeU. The price of the handset has been set at Rs. 6,888 and comes in a Rose Pink color. In terms of features, the Lava BeU has a 6.08-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Besides, it comes with a 2.5D curved glass and there is the Unisoc SC9863A processor.

The chipset is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage that also supports a microSD slot for additional storage expansion. Coming to the software, it runs on Android Go Edition and it packs a 4,060 mAh battery unit to fuel the device. In terms of optics, the handset offers dual-cameras at the back including a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and videos, the Lava BeU features an 8MP front shooter. For security, it supports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and micro USB port for connectivity.

