Micromax Is Back In Business, But At What Cost?

Micromax has made a grand comeback with two new phones, priced as aggressively as its Chinese contemporaries. The company even made into the headlines when it sent out media invites that said Cheeni Kum, which is an indirect way to say let's reduce Chinese phones.

The Micromax In Note 1 is the first smartphone that went on sale from the newest series. Each time the phone has gone on sale, it has completely sold out on Flipkart. When it comes to response, the first comeback phone has received mixed responses from both customers and analysts.

Is Micromax Phones Are Truly Made In India?

Yes and no. The Micromax In Note 1 is assembled in India. However, the co-founder -- Rahul Sharma has officially confirmed that some of the components like battery are still being imported from China.

Here, I would like to make a point that, most phones that are currently sold in India are manufactured (assembled) in India, just like the Micromax In Note 1. Biggies like Samsung and Apple have also started assembling their phones in India. So, no matter which phone you buy, you are contributing to the Indian economy, and there is nothing patriotic about buying a phone from Micromax when compared to buying a phone from Xiaomi/Realme.

Does A Good Specs Sheet Make A Phone Good?

When it comes to pricing, Micromax's latest offering goes head-to-head with the Chinese smartphones in terms of both features and pricing, at least on paper. However, this doesn't always have to translate into a similar user-experience.

Good software optimisation is as important as the underlying hardware. Ex, the iPhone 12 with just 4GB RAM can easily outperform an Android phone with 8/12GB RAM.

The first set of users, who bought the Micromax IN Note 1 had some issues concerning software, and the company did release a quick software update to fix dose. However, the software update was only available for reviewers. This means the software patch is not yet stable for the end-users, who have spent their hard-earned money to buy your phone.

There are several reports about the loose back panel on the In Note 1, and the company has now shared a number for customers to report any sort of quality-control issues. The company has confirmed to include a free back case with the In Note 1 from the next sale. On top of that, it also confirmed that the early adopters will also get a case for free-of-cost.

No Widevine L1 Certification

Rahul Sharma has officially confirmed that the Micromax IN Note 1 does not have Widevine L1 certification. Not just that, he has also confirmed that the phone will not get this feature. Though the company is being honest with the customer, I still feel watching a 480p video on a 1080p screen is not a joyous experience.

Why Do You Make All Your Announcements In Hindi, Rahul?

Whenever I see a video or a tweet from the co-founder of Micromax, I wonder why they are always in Hindi. Even though a majority of people In India speak Hindi, there are still crores of Indian who cannot understand Hindi. Does Micromax make phones just for Hindi speaking people or every Indian can buy them?

It is good to see an Indian company to make a comeback to take on Chinese entities. Similarly, it is also important for these companies to make compelling products along with moving speeches, especially if you are into this for a long haul.

Though the Micromax In Note 1 is a good phone on paper, what about the after-sale support? Can it really provide timely software updates, and can it stand against the competition without a patriotic angle? Time has to answer.

