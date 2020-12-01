Micromax To Launch New Smartphone With 6GB RAM, Liquid Cooling, And High Refresh Rate News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the In Note 1 and the In 1B smartphones in the country, Micromax is planning to add one more device soon. Currently, the company is developing a 6GB RAM variant and plans to bring liquid cooling along with a high refresh rate in the coming smartphones.

Apart from bringing a 6GB RAM variant, Micromax, CEO, Rahul Sharma has confirmed that the battery of the In Note 1 smartphone is made in China. The CEO has confirmed this update through a YouTube series called Let's Talk India Ke Liye.

He said that the company is likely to receive certification by the next quarter. This means that there are high chances that Micromax will start manufacturing specified batteries in the country. Sharma also cleared his stand on the back panel issue and said that it has come up from a small lot.

Micromax In Note 1 Specifications

The Micromax In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display along with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 resolution. It also has a quad-camera setup and supports 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary wide-angle camera, two 2MP wide-angle shooters, and two 2MP snappers. In the front, you'll get a 16MP camera for selfies. The smartphone support MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB in-house storage.

Besides, the Micromax In Note 1 comes with microSD cards that give you expandable memory up to 256GB. The Micromax In Note 1 runs Android 10 and it also has a fingerprint scanner. The Micromax In Note 1 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery along with an 18W charger. On the connectivity front, it has WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth.

