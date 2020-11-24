Micromax In Note 1 To Go On First Sale Today At 12PM Via Flipkart: Price, Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Both Micromax In Note 1 and the Micromax In 1B went official earlier this month. Now, the Micromax In Note 1 is all set go for the first sale today (November 24) at 12 PM via Flipkart. The handset will be available for purchase in Green and White color options. Check out here price and sale offers of the Micromax In Note 1 at Flipkart.

Micromax In Note 1 Price In India And Sale Offers

The Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model, while the 128GB storage option will cost Rs. 12,499. You can get several bank offers, exchange offers on Flipkart.

There is a 10 percent off on Federal Bank debit cards, a 5 percent unlimited cash back using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Besides, there is also an exchange offer and a no-cost EMI option only for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users.

Is Micromax In Note 1 Worth Buying?

If you are looking for a stock Android phone with a great camera, battery capacity, the Micromax In Note 1 can be a good choice to consider for an asking price of Rs. 10,999. When it comes to features, you get a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor handles the processing on the Micromax In Note 1 and you also get 128GB internal storage with support for a microSD slot.

There is an X pattern design on the back panel; however, the white variant of the handset does not feature this design. Besides, the handset sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and also has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Running on Android 10, the device packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports an 18W fast charging technology.

For photography, the handset offers a quad-camera setup at the back panel consisting of a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the handset has a 16MP selfie camera.

